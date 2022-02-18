FC Cincinnati unveils new kit paying homage to city motto

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati’s Juncta Juvant kit was unveiled Friday.

The kit pays homage to Cincinnati’s motto, Juncta Juvant, which means strength in unity, according to the club.

The motto is stitched inside of the jersey on the neck tape.

The wavey stripes at the top of the kit represent the flowing waters of the Ohio River, the club explained. The stripes form a “C” around the silver FC Cincinnati crest.

FCC’s Juncta Juvant kit replaces the white Heritage Link uniform. FC will wear the new kit for the 2022 season along with the navy blue Dynamic Kit seen last year.

