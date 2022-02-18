Contests
Blue Ash Fire Department urging homeowners to take action following house fire

By Kim Schupp
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning house fire on Friday, according to the fire department.

Firefighters were dispatched to Victor Avenue around 3:25 a.m. and noticed smoke coming from the front of the house.

The occupants, an adult male, two juveniles, and two dogs, were out of the home, the fire department said.

The adult male was taken to the hospital for evaluation. His condition has not been released.

The blaze was extinguished in 15 minutes.

Firefighters on the scene said the fire appeared to have started in the basement.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home, according to the fire department.

Blue Ash residents are urged to take advantage of the free smoke detectors and installation services offered by the Blue Ash Fire Department. Those interested can call 513- 745-8533 to make an appointment.

Damage to the home is estimated at $20,000.

The Red Cross will assist the occupants with temporary housing.

