First set of Spring Training games postponed due to lockout

The Reds’ first Spring Training was supposed to be on Feb. 26.
The Reds' first Spring Training was supposed to be on Feb. 26.(Lesly Juarez (custom credit) | Source: Lesly Juarez on Unsplash)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - MLB Spring Training games are postponed until March 5 at least, the league announced in a statement Friday.

The postponement comes as team owners and the MLB Players Association continue collective-bargaining negotiations.

MLB statement:

“We regret that, without a collective bargaining agreement in place, we must postpone the start of Spring Training games until no earlier than Saturday, March 5th. All 30 Clubs are unified in their strong desire to bring players back to the field and fans back to the stands.

“The Clubs have adopted a uniform policy that provides an option for full refunds for fans who have purchased tickets from the Clubs to any Spring Training games that are not taking place. We are committed to reaching an agreement that is fair to each side.

“On Monday, members of the owners’ bargaining committee will join an in-person meeting with the Players Association and remain every day next week to negotiate and work hard towards starting the season on time.”

Pitchers and catchers were set to report earlier this week to Spring Training if there was not a lockout.

The Reds’ first Spring Training was supposed to be on Feb. 26.

