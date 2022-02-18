CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Gigi’s Playhouse Brew Ha Ha event to raise money for Down syndrome services is just a few weeks away.

Gigi’s Playhouse is in the startup phase here in Cincinnati, but is open in more than 50 U.S. cities.

The non-profit provides free therapeutic and educational services to people with Down syndrome and their families.

Frederick Brushaber is the Co-chair of the Brew Ha Ha. His son Freddy was born with Down syndrome.

“I have a little one, Freddy, he’s 18 months old,” Brushaber continues, “He’s adorable and he made me ‘Dad’ and I’m so happy for it. I would do anything for him, and I think any parent would do anything for their kids.”

Brushaber remembers what it was like to find out his son had a genetic disorder.

“I got to cut the ambilocal cord, it was so awesome,” Brushaber remembers. “Then we celebrated the whole first day of having Freddy and then we got the [Down Syndrome] diagnosis and it was hard. It was, it was definitely hard, but he is the joy that he is, and luckily he has very few health issues and it’s been a good ride.”

Bushaber says having Gigi’s Playhouse has been very helpful, not only for his son but he and his husband. The non-profit has helped them meet other families going through the same joys and struggles.

“It’s just a very vulnerable time that you might need to have a community around you to help you get through some hard times,” says Brushaber, “And also let you see the bright side of it. See other families that are excelling and celebrating their child and really just embracing the wonderful aspects of being a parent can be.”

Once Gigi’s Playhouse raises enough money, they will move onto the final phase of having a physical location.

They hope that will be the end of this year.

Brushaber encourages everyone to support the cause that is near and dear to his heart.

“Every one of us is just one step away from being different, and once you’re different, you can be excluded from lots of things,” says Brushaber. “And Gigi’s Playhouse is really pushing for acceptance for all. You would want a more accepting world if you were one of those different people. Now is your chance to come and be part of making a better, more accepting world for everyone so that hopefully that’s there when you need it.”

The Brew Ha Ha features entertainment from the standup comedy group Imroveneers. All of the Imroveneers members have Down syndrome. You also get a three-course meal, two alcoholic drinks, a silent auction, inspirational speeches and more.

The Brew Ha Ha is on March 5 at Great Wolf Lodge from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can buy tickets here and use the discount code “Laugh” for $10 off.

