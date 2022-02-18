Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Hartwell man indicted on child porn charges

The man is accused of storing the porn, not on a local device, but in the cloud.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 54-year-old man is behind bars after investigators say he possessed and viewed child porn depicting children as young as 3 years old.

The child porn was stored in a cloud account belonging to Hartwell-resident James Haney. It was the company behind that cloud service that initially tipped off the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office last year.

Detective Doug Todd obtained several search warrants and spent hours investigating using digital forensics techniques.

The work led to the arrest Haney’s arrest on Feb. 10.

A series of court documents describing the alleged videos detail gruesome acts performed by children under 10.

“It’s nothing he made or produced himself,” Todd clarified.

The day after his arrest, a Hamilton County grand jury indicted Haney on nine counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person.

Dr. Ed Connor is a Tri-State clinical psychologist.

“Typically these types of individuals start early in life by looking at a lot of pornography, and as time goes on they start to gradually need more deviant pornography,” he said.

Todd does not suspect the children allegedly depicted in the videos are from the area. Other law enforcement agencies are working to find them.

Harvey is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on $1 million cash bail. His next court date is Feb. 22.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Morgan Foods is recalling around 2,205 pounds of Skyline Chili products.
Thousands of pounds of Skyline Chili products being recalled
Cornelius Foster Jr.
Woman arrested in College Hill teen’s shooting death, police say
Family of woman found dead in murder-suicide devastated
‘It just breaks my heart:’ Woman killed in murder-suicide was pregnant, family says
Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided a Blue Ash gun...
ATF agents raid Blue Ash gun shop

Latest News

Alex Enslen
New video released in mystery disappearance of West Chester man
Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office told WVLT News that the fire started from a...
Evacuation lifted from Pine Mountain Fire in Pigeon Forge
Monroe police reveal new details in deadly traffic stop
The pending move of Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus Joseph Binzer to pastor at Good Shepherd Catholic...
Mixed reaction to former bishop who quit over priest sex scandal being moved to Good Shepherd Church