Hartwell man indicted on child porn charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 54-year-old man is behind bars after investigators say he possessed and viewed child porn depicting children as young as 3 years old.

The child porn was stored in a cloud account belonging to Hartwell-resident James Haney. It was the company behind that cloud service that initially tipped off the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office last year.

Detective Doug Todd obtained several search warrants and spent hours investigating using digital forensics techniques.

The work led to the arrest Haney’s arrest on Feb. 10.

A series of court documents describing the alleged videos detail gruesome acts performed by children under 10.

“It’s nothing he made or produced himself,” Todd clarified.

The day after his arrest, a Hamilton County grand jury indicted Haney on nine counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person.

Dr. Ed Connor is a Tri-State clinical psychologist.

“Typically these types of individuals start early in life by looking at a lot of pornography, and as time goes on they start to gradually need more deviant pornography,” he said.

Todd does not suspect the children allegedly depicted in the videos are from the area. Other law enforcement agencies are working to find them.

Harvey is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on $1 million cash bail. His next court date is Feb. 22.

