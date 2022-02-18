Contests
Homicide investigation underway in Mt. Airy

By Jared Goffinet and Mike Schell
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway in Mt. Airy, according to Cincinnati Police Capt. Steve Saunders.

Around 11 a.m. Friday, a person was shot on Bluebird Lane off of Kirby Avenue, police said.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office was called to remove the body and police also removed a car from the scene.

Jim Sfarnas, who lives nearby, says the area has always been safe, mainly because several officers live on the same street.

“We have three cops that live on that street, right? And a detective down there. Cop just right on the other side of that house. It’s been a very safe neighborhood,” says Sfarnas.

Although police have released few details, they did say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

