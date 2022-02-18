Human remains found wrapped in plastic near dumpster in Lexington, coroner says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex.

The Fayette County Coroner tells us decomposing partial skeleton human remains were found Thursday night near a dumpster at Stone Bridge Apartments on Cambridge Drive.

The coroner said the remains were wrapped in plastic and brought there.

“It looks like the intent was maybe to put these remains in the dumpster over there, maybe somebody came and they were interrupted and so they just left them on the ground,” Coroner Gary Ginn said.

A maintenance worker at the apartment complex says one of their contractors was out cleaning trash. He believes the contractor may have dragged the human remains to the dumpster unknowingly. He says the contractor mentioned the bag was heavy.

Officials said they don’t have an estimate yet on when the person died and it’s too early to determine the gender.

Lexington police are calling this a death investigation. They say they won’t release any more details until the coroner has more information.

