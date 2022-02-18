Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Human remains found wrapped in plastic near dumpster in Lexington, coroner says

The Fayette County Coroner tells us decomposing partial skeleton human remains were found Thursday night at Stone Bridge Apartments on Cambridge Drive.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex.

The Fayette County Coroner tells us decomposing partial skeleton human remains were found Thursday night near a dumpster at Stone Bridge Apartments on Cambridge Drive.

The coroner said the remains were wrapped in plastic and brought there.

“It looks like the intent was maybe to put these remains in the dumpster over there, maybe somebody came and they were interrupted and so they just left them on the ground,” Coroner Gary Ginn said.

A maintenance worker at the apartment complex says one of their contractors was out cleaning trash. He believes the contractor may have dragged the human remains to the dumpster unknowingly. He says the contractor mentioned the bag was heavy.

Officials said they don’t have an estimate yet on when the person died and it’s too early to determine the gender.

Lexington police are calling this a death investigation. They say they won’t release any more details until the coroner has more information.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are asking the public to help locate the family of a young boy found walking alone...
Non-verbal child found alone walking on Colerain Township street
Alex Enslen
New video released in mystery disappearance of West Chester man
Warning: Video contains graphic images. In October of 2021, 37-year-old Joshua Ebinger was...
Video shows deadly Ripley County officer-involved shooting: Graphic warning
Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided a Blue Ash gun...
ATF agents raid Blue Ash gun shop
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say

Latest News

A driver saw the boy walking alone late Thursday night, according to police.
Mother accused of abandoning non-verbal son in Colerain Township facing charges, police say
According to a report, the Bengals hired San Francisco 49ers senior defensive assistant James...
James Bettcher hired as Bengals’ new linebackers coach, per report
Michael Darby, 28, is held at the Carroll County Detention Center and is charged with several...
NKY man charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography
The City of Franklin says that there is a water and a gas main break.
Water, gas main break in City of Franklin
Ask Ashlee talks about how parents can educate their kids on Black History Month.
Ask Ashlee talks about how parents can educate their kids on Black History Month.