‘It’s heartbreaking:’ St. Xavier grad hit by stray bullet near Ohio State campus

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State native’s life has now forever changed after he was hit by a stray bullet while enjoying a night out with friends in Columbus.

Maxwell Williams, 24, a St. Xavier High School grad, is left unable to walk after the Valentine’s Day shooting at Dick’s Den, a bar on North High Street near Ohio State’s campus.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Claire Williams, Maxwell’s older sister.

Williams was enjoying a night of music at a jazz bar when the shooting happened.

The bullet did not originate from within the bar. It hit Maxwell in his lower back, according to on online fundraiser organized for medical expenses.

“He was sitting with his back up against a window,” Claire said. “They were kind of regulars at that bar and they always sit in that same booth, and the bullet went through the glass.”

Claire continued: “They said all of a sudden there was a loud ‘bang,’ and he felt pain in his spine, and the lower half of his body went numb, and they realized that he had been shot.”

Claire says the bullet severed his spinal cord leaving Maxwell paralyzed from the waist down.

A St. X Grad is learning he will never walk again after he was hit by a stray bullet while out with friends on Valentine's Day in Columbus. Maxwell Williams' family started a gofundme page to help with his recovery. @FOX19 https://t.co/89Ixv4wBo0 pic.twitter.com/oQdnRWSmUx — Amber Jayanth (@AmberJayFOX19) February 18, 2022

She says her younger brother was an avid hiker and loved rock climbing.

“Definitely it’s hard, but he’s being really positive and already talking about how he’s looking forward to regaining independence using his arms,” she said. “I think his positivity about the situation is helping the rest of our family stay positive as well.”

Claire hopes the person who fired the shot is caught.

“Obviously it doesn’t change the outcome for him,” she said, “but it could help prevent it from happening to someone else.”

