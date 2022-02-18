Contests
Kentucky pastor accused of sexually abusing children

Thomas Wall
Thomas Wall(Clark Co. Detention Center)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky pastor is facing multiple sex-related charges.

Thomas Wall, of Paint Lick, has been indicted by a Garrard County grand jury.

We first learned of the allegations against Thomas Wall about a month ago when he was arrested in Clark County on a sex abuse charge involving a family member dating back nearly 40 years ago.

Since then, multiple other people have come forward and, on Wednesday, a Garrard grand jury indicted Wall on 13 counts, detailing sex abuse charges of seven victims, most of them were under 12 years of age.

Those close to the situation tell us that Wall has been the pastor of Pentecostal Fellowship Church since 2005. The church also has a school.

All of the most recent charges happened while Wall was pastor and principal at the church.

Wall was arrested in Clark County several weeks ago but made bond.

Wall was on home incarceration on his Clark County charges but state police say a warrant has been issued for his arrest on the indictment which carries a $100,000 bond.

He will be arraigned on the new charges on March 3.

