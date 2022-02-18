Contests
Large fire erupts at Maysville roller rink

A large fire erupted at Maysville’s longtime roller rink overnight.
A large fire erupted at Maysville’s longtime roller rink overnight.(Maysville Fire Department Facebook page)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A large fire erupted at Maysville’s longtime roller rink overnight.

Crews responded to the rink on Lexington Street just before midnight.

Fire officials say flames broke out after they received several calls for possible transformer or electrical fires during high wind gusts in the area.

Large flames were visibly shooting from the building. The winds challenged firefighters as they tried to save the rink that first opened in 1954.

“It’s a sad day in Maysville,” the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

