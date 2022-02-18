Contests
Man arrested for vehicular homicide in deadly Westwood crash

One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in the Westwood crash.
By Kim Schupp
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested on vehicular homicide charges after police say he killed one person and injured two others in a Westwood crash last year.

The crash happened at Harrison and Woodrow avenues on Feb. 2, 2021.

Raymond Chambers Jr., 33, was arrested on six outstanding warrants.

He was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of vehicular assault.

Raymond Chambers Jr.
Raymond Chambers Jr.(Hamilton County Justice Center)

The crash killed 56-year-old Paul Mizell, of Cincinnati.

Chambers was headed east when he lost control of his car while speeding and crossed the center line, striking a westbound car driven by 31-year-old Ahlisa Carter, police say.

Mizell was a passenger in Carter’s car. He died at the scene.

A passenger in Chambers’ car, 27-year-old Tyresha Coker suffered serious injuries and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Fugitive Warrant Unit developed information and located Chambers. He was taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

