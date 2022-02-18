Contests
Mayor Pureval proposes millions more for affordable housing trust fund

The trust fund would get a yearly allocation from the city.
Cincinnati City Council announces new measures to improve affordable housing
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati is slated to spend millions on the pressing problem of affordable housing in the next several years.

Mayor Aftab Pureval and members of Cincinnati City Council announced a proposal on Thursday that would add a one-time allotment of $5 million to the city’s affordable housing trust fund. The proposal would also send $1 million to the fund every year going forward.

The $5 million would come from the American Rescue Plan Act funds. The annual disbursements would come from the city.

The money would pad $15 million in private funding and $37 million in public money dedicated to the trust last year under former Mayor John Cranley.

Studies have suggested Cincinnati faces a deficit of 23,000 affordable housing units, meaning units priced at less than 30 percent of a family’s annual income.

“Housing insecurity causes stress, anxiety and depression,” said Cincinnati Vice Mayor and City Council member Jan-Michele Kearney. “It causes chronic illness. It causes violence. So the fact is our mayor is stepping forth to really move us forward in providing affordable housing across our city, desegregating our neighborhoods so we can have affordable housing, mixed-income housing everywhere.”

