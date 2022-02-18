Monroe police reveal new details in deadly traffic stop

MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - The Monroe Police Department issued a lengthy statement Thursday night elaborating in detail the sequence of events that led officers to fire on and kill a 35-year-old man during a traffic stop.

The statement reaffirms both the initial police report as well as the 911 call readout. Where it expands on them, it claims officers broadly acted with caution and forethought when confronted by an individual, Dustin Booth, suffering “a mental health crisis.”

>> 911 caller describes ‘manic state’ of man killed by Monroe police during traffic stop

The shooting happened Feb. 11 around 10:44 p.m., but the entire ordeal spanned more than eight hours. The Monroe PD account is alleged as follows:

Monroe police officers got a call from Booth’s wife around 2:10 p.m. saying he was experiencing a “mental health crisis” and was “a danger to himself and to others.” Responding officers found Booth pulling into his neighborhood and tried to pull him over. He continued to his home, got out of the car and went inside without complying.

Officers tried to contact Booth in various ways over the next several hours as Booth was in the residence. They observed both that he had a gun, that he had access to more weapons and that he was “very agitated.”

The evidence that Booth was in a “mental health crisis” mounted as efforts by crisis negotiators and mental health professionals failed to resolve the situation.

Officers pulled back “in an effort to calm the situation” but kept watch on the residence out of concerns for the safety of neighbors and the community.

At some point, Booth left the residence and got in the passenger side of a car that left the area. Several officers followed and coordinated a traffic stop in an attempt to take Booth into custody and have him hospitalized for a mental health evaluation.

Officers attested to their continuing concerns that Booth was a danger to himself and others. They did not have confirmation he was still armed but believed he might be.

At the intersection of New Garver Road and OH-63, Booth got out and failed to comply with the officers’ orders, instead walking away from his car toward OH-63 with his hands raised. The driver yelled multiple times imploring officers to “Stop him he has a gun!”

Now the officers deployed a K-9 as “a less-lethal attempt to stop [Booth.]” It didn’t work. Then they tried to take him into custody.

The police statement reads: “That is when he brought his hands down and pulled a handgun from the area of his waistline. This caused several officers to fire their weapons striking him multiple times. Officers called for medical help and provided first aid until paramedics arrived.”

Notably, a woman who claims to have seen the shooting says Booth did not appear to have reached for anything like a weapon.

“[Booth] was in this barrier, kind of in a semi circle facing 63, and one shot went off, and in succession, all of the officers unloaded into this poor man,” said Eliza Miller.

Several officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave per department police, the statement notes.

Police say that all officers involved have been placed under administrative leave. Those officers have not been identified.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations is conducting an investigation into the shooting at Monroe PD’s request.

The department asks for anyone with information to contact BCI at 740.845.2000.

It is also asking the public to allow the investigation to be completed and the results to be made available before coming to conclusions.

