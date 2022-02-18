Mortar Cincinnati providing diverse business program

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mortar Cincinnati in Pendleton is providing a 15-week course to create diverse communities by enabling historically marginalized entrepreneurs to access resources to start and run a successful business.

“That’s everything from learning how to have a business plan so we get them with partners, we get them with mentors that have been in the business before that help them to understand all the things that are coming towards them and coming for them as they’re going through their entrepreneurial journey,” Mortar Cincinnati Alumni Manager De’Marco Kidd said.

Pause Cincy is a collective of three businesses centered around health and wellness and it launched its brick and mortar location in February of 2020.

Diamyn Rembert and Errika Gray are Mortar Graduates with businesses on Short Vine.

“After I [Rembert] graduated from college, I really had so much time and needed to find an outlet that I could really use, and it really became crystals,” said Rembert, owner of Diamyn’s Crystal Bar. “It helped me live more intentionally and it helped my anxiety. I was a lot more alert, more focused, and it started to amp the level of mindfulness I started to have in my everyday life.”

“The thing about us is that we want candles to be a base. We want everything to be emotional and we want people to have a connection. Candles are how I start the connection. Then we added plants and wanted to have something in their space that they could take care of. It brings new life and purifies the air so overall we want people to feel relaxed, calm, energized and so that is what District 78 is about,” Gray, owner of District78 said.

For Matunda Juicery’s Masna Harris and his business on Short Vine, Mortar Cincinnati is providing a brotherhood and sisterhood.

It’s also providing a way to remove the jitters when someone is starting a business.

“The name Matunda is Swahili for ‘fruit,’ and it has a name or reference from hip hop or popular culture,” Harris, founder of Matunda Juicery said. “This for example was named after a John Legend song called ‘Green Light’ with Andre 3000. We use 100% glass, so we are mindful of the earth and make it sustainable to keep it recyclable and we try to give you a culture shock each time you get a juice.”

For those interested in the program, all the information is on Mortar Cincinnati’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.