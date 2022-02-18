New video released in mystery disappearance of West Chester man

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - West Chester investigators are sharing new video footage that they hope will help them find a missing man.

According to police, Alex Enslen, 31, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 31 near the Walmart on Cincinnati-Dayton Road.

Enslen’s roommate, Gautham Bhoomreddy, says he and Enslen had been drinking together at a bar called the Olde Village Tavern on Jan. 30. Police have since released a short video clip showing Enslen going to the restroom in the bar that night.

Around 1 a.m. on Jan. 31, Bhoomreddy says that something happened inside the bar, which led to Enslen telling him they were being kicked out. It is not clear why Enslen was reportedly told to leave the business.

“He was pretty quiet, didn’t seem super stressed or anything,” Bhoomreddy said.

Enslen and Bhoomreddy started to walk back to their apartment at the Lakota Lake complex, about a half mile from the bar, when, according to Bhoomreddy, Enslen ran across the street toward the Walmart.

“I thought he’d call. He’d call us, and we’d go pick him up, or he was probably going to his friend’s place,” Bhoomreddy said.

Loved ones said that Enslen never returned home and did not show up for work later that day. That’s when they reported him missing.

“He’s just seen on camera a few times, leaving the bar and shortly thereafter, and then he doesn’t appear again,” Jenifer Enslen, Alex Enslen’s mother, said.

Enslen’s girlfriend, Melissa Fox, said they later found Enslen’s phone and wallet at his apartment.\

Employees with the Olde Village Tavern said they do not have any comment on why Enslen was asked to leave the bar. They called it a minor incident and said they are cooperating with police and have turned over security camera footage. They also stated that they have allowed Enslen’s family members to place missing posters in and around the bar.

Repeated searches in the area have turned up nothing thus far.

“It’s the most helpless feeling,” Jenifer Enslen said. ”Not knowing if he was hurt, if he was taken somewhere, if it was a horrible accident.”

Enslen has been described as artistic, musical, kind and quiet. In his loved ones’ eyes, there were no signs that he was depressed, no reason for him to run and no indication that someone wanted to harm him.

“It’s so scary and so devastating and terrifying,” Fox said. “There are just so many people who care about him, and I don’t care what happened or where he went or how he got there, I just want him home.”

West Chester Police stated that Enslen is 5′11″ and 155 lbs.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a brown leather jacket, light colored jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 513-777-2231.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.