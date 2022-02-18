Contests
Peloton launches new video game feature, ‘Lanebreak’

In "Lanebreak," players control a wheel on a 6-lane track.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Peloton is riding into the gaming business.

On Thursday, the exercise equipment company launched “Peloton Lanebreak,” a new workout that combines “gaming-inspired fitness” content with music.

“Lanebreak” is specifically designed for the Peloton Bike and Bike+ and is available to those with all-access memberships, the company said in a release.

Peloton says it has released a new video game feature called "Lanebreak."
Riders control an animated wheel on “Lanebreak” and must match the cues given on their bike’s tablet.

Players control the game with the bike’s pedals and resistance knob. Reaching the highest score requires the player to stay in the right lane and to be fast enough to keep up.

The company says members can choose a variety of levels based on different types of music and workout types, with new levels regularly being added in the future.

“Lanebreak” reveals the top-ranked riders on a leaderboard at the end of the ride.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

