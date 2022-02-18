Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

SUV flips over into Michigan pond, 3 young boys killed

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan says the mother was driving when her SUV...
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan says the mother was driving when her SUV slammed into a curb before landing upside down in the pond.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A third young brother who was trapped inside an SUV that rolled into a pond in southwestern Michigan and flipped over has died.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that the 1-year-old boy had died.

Shortly after Thursday morning’s crash in Holland Township, they announced his two older brothers had died. They were 3 and 4.

The boys’ mother survived.

The sheriff’s office says the mother was driving when her SUV slammed into a curb before landing upside down in the pond.

The boys were trapped in their child-restraint seats.

Investigators are trying to determine how fast the vehicle was going and whether any mechanical problems caused it to veer off the roadway.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided a Blue Ash gun...
ATF agents raid Blue Ash gun shop
Family of woman found dead in murder-suicide devastated
‘It just breaks my heart:’ Woman killed in murder-suicide was pregnant, family says
Crews are on scene battling a large fire engulfing the Villa Hills Civic Club early Thursday.
Villa Hills Civic Club total loss after early Thursday fire
Alex Enslen
New video released in mystery disappearance of West Chester man

Latest News

Former Minnesota officer Kim Potter speaks at her sentencing hearing. (Source: POOL CNN)
'I am so sorry': Kim Potter makes statement at sentencing hearing
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Daunte Wright’s mom: Justice system ‘murdered’ son ‘all over again’
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship...
College Football Playoff to remain 4 teams through ‘25 after expansion talks fail
Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office told WVLT News that the fire started from a...
Sevier County fire 100% contained