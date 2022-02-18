Contests
Video shows deadly Ripley County officer-involved shooting: Graphic warning

Warning: Video contains graphic images. In October of 2021, 37-year-old Joshua Ebinger was killed in an officer-involved shooting.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Warning: Video contains graphic images.

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Newly released body camera video from Indiana State Police shows the moments before and after a deadly Ripley County officer-involved shooting.

The video, which was released Friday, shows the interactions between officers and 37-year-old Joshua Ebinger on Oct. 10.

On that date, Indiana State Police troopers went to a home on East County Road 900 North, between North County Road 800 East and State Route 101, near Sunman, Indiana.

There was a reported domestic disturbance between Ebinger and a female at the home that prompted law enforcement’s response, Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said on Oct. 10.

State police said officers were told a gun was present and Ebinger was violating a protection order the woman had in place against him.

The video released Friday shows officers arriving at the home. From there, the woman walks out of the house, and officers then direct her to a safe location.

After several minutes, the officers are heard talking to Ebinger as he opens the front door.

Ebinger opens the door with a gun in his hand, Sgt. Wheeles said.

The officers give the 37-year-old instructions to drop the gun, but the video shows he raises it and then lowers it in the direction of an officer.

The officers then fire weapons, killing Ebinger.

No officers were injured, according to Sgt. Wheeles.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

