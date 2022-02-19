Contests
1 dead, 1 injured in Clinton County shooting, sheriff’s office says

Clinton County deputies were at the scene of a shooting that left one dead and one injured.
Clinton County deputies were at the scene of a shooting that left one dead and one injured.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -One person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting took place in Clinton County Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say that they got a call around 2 a.m. from the area of U.S. 68 South and Jonesboro Road in reference to the shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found one victim dead at the scene and another suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Deputies say that the victim shot in the leg was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

The names of the victims have not been identified.

Deputies do not have a suspect at this time.

Investigators say that according to witnesses, two males fled the scene on foot after the shooting.

Deputies say that no one involved in the shooting is from the Clinton County area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 937-382-1611, detective division, or their website.

