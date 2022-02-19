Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead after being reported missing

Actress Lindsey Pearlman was found dead days after she was reported missing.
Actress Lindsey Pearlman was found dead days after she was reported missing.(Los Angeles Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A missing actress has been found dead in Los Angeles.

Lindsey Pearlman was last seen Sunday.

The 43-year-old was reported missing Wednesday after not returning home.

Her friends and family asked the public to help search for her.

LAPD officers responding to a call on Friday found her body in the Hollywood Hills.

On Instagram, her husband Vance Smith thanked everyone for their love and support.

A cause of death remains under investigation.

Pearlman is best known for roles on “General Hospital,” “American Housewife,” and “Chicago Justice.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are asking the public to help locate the family of a young boy found walking alone...
Do you know him? Non-verbal child found alone walking on Colerain Township street
Alex Enslen
New video released in mystery disappearance of West Chester man
Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided a Blue Ash gun...
ATF agents raid Blue Ash gun shop
Warning: Video contains graphic images. In October of 2021, 37-year-old Joshua Ebinger was...
Video shows deadly Ripley County officer-involved shooting: Graphic warning
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say

Latest News

Non-verbal child found walking alone in Colerain Township
Non-verbal child found walking alone in Colerain Township
Vice President Kamala Harris was expected to use a highly anticipated speech at the Munich...
Harris warns Russia of unprecedented sanctions if it invades
Surveillance video shows an alleged theft from storage units in St. Bernard.
Thieves strike storage units across the Tri-State, police say
Activists protest Kim Potter's sentencing after she was sentenced to 2 years for the killing of...
Activists angered over Potter's sentence