Amazon Prime’s “The College Tour” features UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Highlighting colleges and universities across the country, Amazon Prime is releasing its third season of “The College Tour,” and the series features the University of Cincinnati.

Last fall, UC started having a conversation with Amazon during a time when enrollment at UC was on the rise.

“Especially during covid, how much enrollment had grown, so they picked us up,” UC Vice Provost of Enrollment Management Jack Miner said.

UC already received praise from Forbes as one of the universities rated as one of their most beautiful college campuses.

“They sort of cherry-picked some of those campuses that came across well on video,” Miner added.

For UC, this helps in terms of outreach.

“Obviously, if you’re in the Cincinnati area, in the Ohio area, you’re going to come on a campus tour, but we have so many students we’re attracting now from other parts of the country that hadn’t really thought about UC,” Miner said.

Success from UC’s football program (reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time) and the school’s elite Co-op program are two other big factors in UC’s increased visibility. According to Miner, recognition from Amazon is extended far beyond the views of the campus and the queen city, making this a lot more than just a pictorial.

“Most of the content is really the voices of our students, so it’s the students talking about what their favorite part of campus is, how they engage in the Co-op. We do a tour of downtown and let students talk about how great it is to be at a university that is in an urban environment,” Miner said.

The Amazon Prime series “The College Tour” is featured on 18 different channels.

