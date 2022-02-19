Mother accused of abandoning non-verbal son in Colerain Township facing charges, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother is now facing charges after she abandoned her non-verbal 5-year-old son in Colerain Township, according to police.

The 5-year-old boy with Autism was found in the area of Sheed Road and Gaines Road around 9 p.m. Thursday.

He was left there by his mother, Heather Nicole Adkins, Colerain police said in an update on Saturday.

The 5-year-old is from Shelbyville, Indiana, which police said is around 75 miles from where he was found.

Colerain police said detectives have signed warrants for Adkins and charges have been filed.

County dispatchers say a motorist is the one who initially reported seeing the boy walking alone, soaking wet, on Gaines Road Thursday.

Anyone with information is still asked to call the Colerain Police Department at 513-321-2677.

