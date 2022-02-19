Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

James Bettcher hired as Bengals’ new linebackers coach, per report

According to a report, the Bengals hired San Francisco 49ers senior defensive assistant James...
According to a report, the Bengals hired San Francisco 49ers senior defensive assistant James Bettcher.(NFL)
By Dave Clark
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -The Bengals are hiring San Francisco 49ers senior defensive assistant James Bettcher to fill their linebackers coach vacancy created when Al Golden left earlier this week to become Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator, according to a report Saturday via Twitter from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer say that Golden was the LBs coach in Cincinnati for two seasons.

Bettcher worked for the Niners for one season. He was the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator from 2015 to 2017, and the New York Giants’ defensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019.

He’s also coached linebackers for the Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts, and worked as an assistant in college at his alma mater of University of Saint Fran, Bowling Green, North Carolina, Ball State and New Hampshire.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 CINCINNATI ENQUIRER. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are asking the public to help locate the family of a young boy found walking alone...
Do you know him? Non-verbal child found alone walking on Colerain Township street
Alex Enslen
New video released in mystery disappearance of West Chester man
Warning: Video contains graphic images. In October of 2021, 37-year-old Joshua Ebinger was...
Video shows deadly Ripley County officer-involved shooting: Graphic warning
Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided a Blue Ash gun...
ATF agents raid Blue Ash gun shop
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say

Latest News

the final quarter
The Final Quarter 2-18-22
10-year-old boy with rare condition shares Super Bowl experience
‘Priceless:’ Young Bengals fan with rare condition smiles his way though Super Bowl
The Reds’ first Spring Training was supposed to be on Feb. 26.
First set of Spring Training games postponed due to lockout
The Juncta Juvant kit replaces the white Heritage Link uniform.
FC Cincinnati unveils new kit paying homage to city motto