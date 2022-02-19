Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

NKY man charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography

Michael Darby, 28, is held at the Carroll County Detention Center and is charged with several...
Michael Darby, 28, is held at the Carroll County Detention Center and is charged with several counts of sexual abuse with minors.(Carroll County Detention Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLATIN COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -A 28-year-old Warsaw man is charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography of a minor under 12 years old Friday, according to Kentucky State Police.

State troopers say that they got information from another law enforcement agency that Michael Darby possibly had child pornography on his phone.

After searching his phone, troopers charged him with the multiple of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12 years old.

According to KSP, Darby was arrested for similar charges in December.

Troopers say that he sexually abused three minors under 12 years old.

He is held at the Carroll County Detention Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are asking the public to help locate the family of a young boy found walking alone...
Do you know him? Non-verbal child found alone walking on Colerain Township street
Alex Enslen
New video released in mystery disappearance of West Chester man
Warning: Video contains graphic images. In October of 2021, 37-year-old Joshua Ebinger was...
Video shows deadly Ripley County officer-involved shooting: Graphic warning
Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided a Blue Ash gun...
ATF agents raid Blue Ash gun shop
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say

Latest News

The City of Franklin says that there is a water and a gas main break.
Water, gas main break in City of Franklin
Ask Ashlee talks about how parents can educate their kids on Black History Month.
Ask Ashlee talks about how parents can educate their kids on Black History Month.
University of Cincinnati has been featured on Amazon Prime's ""The College Tour."
Amazon Prime’s “The College Tour” features UC
Amazon Prime’s “The College Tour” features UC
Amazon Prime’s “The College Tour” features UC