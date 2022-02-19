NKY man charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography

GALLATIN COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -A 28-year-old Warsaw man is charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography of a minor under 12 years old Friday, according to Kentucky State Police.

State troopers say that they got information from another law enforcement agency that Michael Darby possibly had child pornography on his phone.

After searching his phone, troopers charged him with the multiple of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12 years old.

According to KSP, Darby was arrested for similar charges in December.

Troopers say that he sexually abused three minors under 12 years old.

He is held at the Carroll County Detention Center.

