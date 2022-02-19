Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Pleasant Ridge shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A suspect was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Pleasant Ridge in January.

According to police, Kareem Friemoth, 21, was arrested for the death of 19-year-old Terrance Hammons.

Hammons died after a shooting occurred in the 5700 block of Montgomery Road near Colonial Ridge Court on Jan. 19, police said.

Officers say they found Hammons behind a building suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to jail records, Friemoth is charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

It is unclear as to what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

