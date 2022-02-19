Thieves strike storage units across the Tri-State, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for the second suspect in a string of storage unit thefts.

Surveillance video footage from Monday shows two people in a stolen U-Haul van drive into the storage facility on Kieley Place in St. Bernard.

St. Bernard police Det. Keith Ingram says the duo stole the keys to the truck from a box they cut open with bold cutters.

“And then they proceeded to cut locks off the unit, filled the truck up and left,” Ingram said.

The detective claims the two suspects broke into seven storage units total, at each unit packing stolen items high into the truck.

“Clearly you don’t want to play this guy in Tetris,” Ingram said.

That guy, according to police, is 42-year-old Joshua Shelton. Officers arrested him Thursday on one count of theft and four counts of breaking and entering.

Joshua Shelton (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Police say Shelton and a female accomplice committed the alleged thefts in order to feed Shelton’s drug addiction. They are still looking for the accomplice.

Harrison police recovered the truck at the hotel where Shelton was staying.

“He kind of said he was done running,” Ingram said. “He admitted stealing the U-Haul.”

Investigators are in the process of sorting through the items, including sports memorabilia and collectible dolls, to return them to their owners. The total value is unclear.

It’s believed the couple also stole from other storage places in the area, according to Ingram. He says Shelton admitted to thefts from at least two other storage locations.

“I think he’s at rock bottom now,” Ingram said. “He needs help. We’ll try to get him the help he needs.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.