Thousands in equipment stolen from Milford family’s ice-cream truck

‘We saw all of our hard work just fall to pieces.’
The 'Sticky Fingers' ice-cream truck is the proud passion project of the Bronaugh family.
The 'Sticky Fingers' ice-cream truck is the proud passion project of the Bronaugh family.(Provided)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A local family is picking up the pieces of their passion project days after they discovered their ice-cream truck ransacked and vandalized.

The Bronaugh family goes nine deep. The “Sticky Fingers” ice-cream truck gets everyone involved.

“I like selling ice cream to people and I like to spend time with my family a lot,” said 7-year-old Kalony Bronaugh.

The truck, co-owned by Elizabeth Bronaugh and her husband, Randy Bronaugh, is stored at Cherokee Self-Storage in Milford.

About a week ago, they arrived to find the truck in disrepair.

“I was literally speechless, I couldn’t believe it,” Elizabeth said Friday. “I could cry thinking about it now.”

Bungee cords and neon lights were cut. The bubble machine was gone, together with the generator and some trash cans, about which Randy remains perplexed. The flat-screen television was missing as well.

“I’m thinking they probably took [the] monitor thinking they were being recorded, because you can see the cameras from the outside, " Randy said.

The family filed a report with Miami Township police, but the thefts put them out $3,600.

“We saw all of our hard work just fall to pieces, so it was really sad,” Elizabeth said.

There’s an online fundraiser to replace the big-ticket items in the hopes that the community can lend a helping hand.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Miami Township police at (513) 248-3721.

