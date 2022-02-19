Water, gas main break in City of Franklin

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -City officials in Franklin are telling the public to avoid the area of North Main and Schenck Streets due to a water and gas main break.

According to city officials, Duke Energy is repairing the gas line first. Water may not come back until after 6 p.m. Saturday.

There is no evacuation order or danger to the public.

There will be no water on Vanhorn Avenue through Art Avenue (and surrounding areas) while both lines are repaired.

City officials say that some residents may experience a gas outage.

There will be a boil order after the repairs are made, officials said.

Public Works will contact individuals directly if they are affected by the boil order.

