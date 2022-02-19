Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Water, gas main break in City of Franklin

The City of Franklin says that there is a water and a gas main break.
The City of Franklin says that there is a water and a gas main break.(KWCH)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -City officials in Franklin are telling the public to avoid the area of North Main and Schenck Streets due to a water and gas main break.

According to city officials, Duke Energy is repairing the gas line first. Water may not come back until after 6 p.m. Saturday.

There is no evacuation order or danger to the public.

There will be no water on Vanhorn Avenue through Art Avenue (and surrounding areas) while both lines are repaired.

City officials say that some residents may experience a gas outage.

There will be a boil order after the repairs are made, officials said.

Public Works will contact individuals directly if they are affected by the boil order.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are asking the public to help locate the family of a young boy found walking alone...
Do you know him? Non-verbal child found alone walking on Colerain Township street
Alex Enslen
New video released in mystery disappearance of West Chester man
Warning: Video contains graphic images. In October of 2021, 37-year-old Joshua Ebinger was...
Video shows deadly Ripley County officer-involved shooting: Graphic warning
Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided a Blue Ash gun...
ATF agents raid Blue Ash gun shop
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say

Latest News

Ask Ashlee talks about how parents can educate their kids on Black History Month.
Ask Ashlee talks about how parents can educate their kids on Black History Month.
University of Cincinnati has been featured on Amazon Prime's ""The College Tour."
Amazon Prime’s “The College Tour” features UC
Amazon Prime’s “The College Tour” features UC
Amazon Prime’s “The College Tour” features UC
Homicide investigation underway in Mt. Airy
Police identify man shot, killed in Mt. Airy