Windy and cold today

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Winds will gust as high as 40 mph. Otherwise, expect plenty of sunshine with daytime highs only reaching the low to mid 30s.

After chilly Saturday, Sunday will start cold but end warmer than normal with a high in the low 50s.

The warming trend will continue into next week with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday will bring some rain. After that look for a slow cooling trend and the chance of a rain/snow mix Thursday.

Cool weather for the weekend starting Friday the 25th.

