Cincinnati police release cadets’ music video reflecting on gun violence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police Cadets and members of the community impacted by gun violence came together to produce their second music video, “Shoot This Not That 2.0.”

It’s a music video with a positive message. A message written, edited and produced by Cincinnati’s youth.

“There has to be some sort of intervention so that we don’t lose kids to continued violence or worse with them being perpetrators of violence,” says Karen Rumsey, Cincinnati Police Department.

That’s why the School of Creative and Performing Arts opened its doors to host the world premiere of “Shoot This Not That 2.0.″

“We provide healing through the arts,” explains Rumsey. “Our collaboration with Youth Services is the natural place to be.”

The project is a collaborative effort between police and the public to help the kids.

Several of the CPD brass past and present were in attendance for Saturday’s debut.

Officer Eddie Hawkins credits recently retired Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac for getting the program off the ground.

“Had it not been for Chief Isaac, none of this would be possible,” Hawkins says. “I think his vision for youth programming has taken us to a new level.”

The program announced Saturday they expect to continue the project and in the near future start working on “Shoot This Not That 3.0.”

