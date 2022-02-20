Clouds increase Monday before soaking rains return!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Despite breezy winds, Sunday was pleasant with sunshine and warm conditions. Sunday night into Monday morning will have lighter winds and clear skies, though temperatures won’t be as cool with overnight lows only in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Presidents’ Day starts off with sunshine, but clouds will increase throughout the day to become variably cloudy by sunset. The cloud cover won’t affect temperatures as continued southerly winds will allow highs to soar into the low 60s. Winds won’t be as breezy, but we could still see gusts up to 20 miles per hour in the afternoon and evening.

With the warmth comes unsettled weather that arrives late Monday night into Tuesday. Soaking conditions will continue for much of the day Tuesday before tapering off late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. The FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team has declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day as rainfall amounts will be between 0.5″ to over 2″ in some spots. Add this to already saturated grounds and we’re talking about flooding concerns, again. We’ll be tracking river levels throughout the tri-state as well as the rain before it arrives in your backyard.

Wednesday will be dry, but colder with highs only in the low 40s. The dry air will be brief as more moisture returns Thursday. We’re keeping a VERY close eye on Thursday with wintry mix in the forecast. Though it is too far out to discuss specifics, we could be looking at rain, snow and even ice - stay tuned as we gather more data. Friday will be colder with some light snow showers possible. The cold air stays with more isolated snow showers possible by Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.