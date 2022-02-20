Mother accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Township arrested in Kentucky

SCOTT COUNTY, IN. (WXIX) -The mother accused of abandoning her non-verbal autistic 5-year-old son in Colerain Township was arrested Saturday in Georgetown, KY, according to Scott Couty jail records.

Sgt. Allgood with the Georgetown Police Department says that Heather Nicole Adkins, 32, was arrested at a gas station for an unpaid fine from 2011.

This happened one day after Colerain Township police signed the arrest warrants.

Colerain Township officers say that Adkins drove and left her child in the area of Gaines and Sheed roads in Colerain Township.

He was later found walking Thursday by passing motorists.

The 911 caller, Josh Wanderski, told the Hamilton County dispatcher the boy was “out there by himself waving down cars.”

“These types of cases simply break your heart. All children should grow up loved and wanted. I hope the child ultimately lands in a caring, loving home,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said Sunday.

According to jail records, Adkins is from Shelbyville, IN. Police say her son is also from Shelbyville, about 75 miles from where he was found.

The 5-year-old is now in the custody of Jobs and Family Services.

It is unclear as to why Adkins was in Kentucky during the time of her arrest.

Officers have not identified the charges she will face.

Multiple police agencies and even the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Colerain police at 513-321-2677.

