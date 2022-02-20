Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Robot dogs could soon patrol US-Mexico border

Robot dogs could soon patrol the U.S.-Mexico border, Department of Homeland Security says.
Robot dogs could soon patrol the U.S.-Mexico border, Department of Homeland Security says.(Department of Homeland Security)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Department of Homeland Security is testing new technology to patrol the border.

While the devices look like robot dogs, they are officially known as “automated ground surveillance vehicles.”

Homeland Security says they could become the new best friends of border patrol officers.

The robots are able to climb over rough terrain, don’t need water or food, and aren’t afraid of rattlesnakes.

There is one drawback, however. The robots run on batteries, which only gives them four hours of life in the field.

While a robot can’t make an arrest, it can capture evidence in remote desert areas and relay real-time data back to headquarters.

Customs and Border Patrol officials hope to use them as a “force multiplier” but there’s no time table for deploying them yet.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver saw the boy walking alone late Thursday night, according to police.
Mother accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Township facing charges, police say
Authorities are asking the public to help locate the family of a young boy found walking alone...
Non-verbal child found alone walking on Colerain Township street
Heather Adkins (Credit: Scott County Detention Center).
Mother accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Township arrested in Kentucky
Warning: Video contains graphic images. In October of 2021, 37-year-old Joshua Ebinger was...
Video shows deadly Ripley County officer-involved shooting: Graphic warning
Clinton County deputies were at the scene of a shooting that left one dead and one injured.
1 dead, 1 injured in Clinton County shooting, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

A shopper waring a proactive mask as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus selects...
US virus cases, hospitalizations continue steady decline
Bodycam video shows police chase a woman as she rolls through an airport on a motorized suitcase.
VIDEO: Florida police chase down woman on motorized suitcase
In this photo provided by Alaska Premier Auctions and Appraisals is an opal specimen they say...
Huge opal sells for nearly $144,000 at Alaska auction
Bodycam video shows police chase a woman as she rolls through an airport on a motorized suitcase.
Police chase woman on motorized suitcase