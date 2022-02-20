Sunny, Breezy and Mild

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a cold start, southwesterly winds and more sunshine will aid in a big warm-up across the Tri-State. Sunday’s highs will soar in the low 50s.

The warming trend continues into next week with highs in the 60s on both Presidents Day and Tuesday.

However, with the warmth comes unsettled weather that arrives Monday night into Tuesday. The rain will be accompanied by cooler air, which makes a return midweek and into next weekend.

We’re also keeping an eye on Thursday with more moisture - which could be a rain/snow mix. Things dry out by next weekend.

