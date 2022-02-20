Victim rescued from Erlanger fire in critical condition, police say

ERLANGER, KY (WXIX) -One victim who was rescued from an apartment fire in Erlanger Sunday is in critical condition, according to the Erlanger Police Department.

Police say they were called around 5:15 a.m. to Greenfield Lane in response to the smell of plastic burning and a man yelling for help.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that a man was in distress inside the apartment. Officers say they then forced opened the door and found him unconscious. Firefighters arrived shortly after and were able to pull him out of the smoky apartment.

According to police, the man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.

Officers have not identified the victim at this time.

Police say that one other officer was taken to St. Elizabeth for smoke ventilation but has been released.

Other firefighters were checked for ventilation at the scene but were released.

Although the cause of the fire has not been determined, the fire only affected one apartment, police said.

The other residents were able to return to their homes.

Police say foul play is not suspected at this time.

