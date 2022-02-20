Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

VIDEO: Florida police chase down woman on motorized suitcase

Bodycam video shows police chase woman as she rolls through airport on motorized suitcase. (SOURCE: FLORIDA STATE ATTORNEY OFFICE)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO (CNN) – An unusual scene took place at a Florida airport when police had to chase down a woman on a motorized suitcase.

Orlando police released bodycam footage from the incident at the Orlando Airport on April 11, 2021.

According to an affidavit, Chelsea Alston wasn’t allowed to board her plane because she appeared to be intoxicated.

The officer said he was trying to help her catch another flight if she sobered up first. Instead of complying, she rolled away on her motorized suitcase, yelling profanities.

The officer followed on his patrol bike. Alston allegedly spit at him at one point before she was apprehended.

She is facing several charges, including disorderly conduct and battery of an officer. Her next hearing is set for March 1.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver saw the boy walking alone late Thursday night, according to police.
Mother accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Township facing charges, police say
Authorities are asking the public to help locate the family of a young boy found walking alone...
Non-verbal child found alone walking on Colerain Township street
Warning: Video contains graphic images. In October of 2021, 37-year-old Joshua Ebinger was...
Video shows deadly Ripley County officer-involved shooting: Graphic warning
Clinton County deputies were at the scene of a shooting that left one dead and one injured.
1 dead, 1 injured in Clinton County shooting, sheriff’s office says
Kareem Friemoth was arrested Friday in connection with a deadly Pleasant Ridge shooting.
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Pleasant Ridge shooting

Latest News

In this photo provided by Alaska Premier Auctions and Appraisals is an opal specimen they say...
Huge opal sells for nearly $144,000 at Alaska auction
Bodycam video shows police chase a woman as she rolls through an airport on a motorized suitcase.
Police chase woman on motorized suitcase
Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for coronavirus.
Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for coronavirus
Heather Adkins (Credit: Scott County Detention Center).
Mother accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Township arrested in Kentucky