$20,000 reward offered for information in mother’s East Price Hill murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder investigation of a 34-year-old mother.

Kellie Drollinger, 34, was shot to death in East Price Hill on Oct. 30, 2021.

With no arrests in the case yet, someone anonymously donated $20,000 for reward money, the Cincinnati Police Department announced Monday.

Drollinger was found suffering from gunshot wounds around 2 a.m. on Oct. 30 on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street, police said.

She died after being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Drollinger, who was a mother, was at a party when she shot, her friend, Amy Weikel, told FOX19 NOW in November.

“There was like 30 people there, and somebody, I guess, walked in and shot her and the guy she was with,” she explained.

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

“They took away a mother, and for what reason,” Weikel posed.

