3 children taken to hospital after mother starts apartment fire in Avondale, police say

Jammyla White
Jammyla White(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Natalya Daoud and Ken Brown
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three children were taken to the hospital Saturday after their mother started a fire inside her Avondale apartment, a police report said.

According to the report, officers got a call about a fire on Glenwood Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

Police say Jimmyla White, 23, was lighting papers on fire inside her apartment which caused the fire.

According to the court documents, she did not let the firefighters nor police through the front door causing a substantial risk for the children.

Firefighters managed to break into the smoke-filled apartment and found the children inside, the report reads.

Police say that all three children were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Two of them have possible internal injuries, and one has minor injuries.

According to jail records, White was arrested and charged with three counts of endangering children.

A judge set her bond Monday at $15,000 for each count totaling $45,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

