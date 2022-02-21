Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio attorney general on Monday announced that eight people were arrested in an anti-human trafficking operation during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

The bust, called Operation Fouled Out, was led by the Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force in the days ahead of Sunday’s game, according to a news release.

Attorney General Dave Yost said the following men were arrested after allegedly trying to buy sex:

  • Brian Barlock, 45, Columbia Station
  • Bryan Fathauer, 51, Berea
  • Benny Gonzalez, 25, Lorain
  • George Keaton, 43, Broadview Heights
  • David O’Boyle, 49, Brookpark
  • Dana Parnell, 48, Mayfield Heights
  • Brandon Ruyten, 49, Rootstown
  • Michael James Smith, 48, Cuyahoga Falls
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)

According to the release, authorities tracked down 15 people reportedly selling sex and connected potential victims of human trafficking to health-care and social services organizations.

Yost said the following agencies participated in the operation: Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio Investigative Unit, Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Cleveland Division of Police, Middleburg Heights Police Department, Warrensville Heights Police Department, MetroHealth Police Department, Chagrin Valley Dispatch, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, and Canopy Child Advocacy Center.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Adkins speaks from jail in Georgetown, Kentucky, Sunday. She's accused of abandoning...
Woman accused of abandoning 5-year-old: ‘I didn’t leave him with anyone. I know I would be forgiven’
Heather Adkins (Credit: Scott County Detention Center).
Mother accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Township arrested in Kentucky
A driver saw the boy walking alone late Thursday night, according to police.
Mother accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Township facing charges, police say
Cincinnati police say a man was shot to death in Hawaiian Terrace late Sunday night.
Police ID man killed in Mt. Airy shooting
Warning: Video contains graphic images. In October of 2021, 37-year-old Joshua Ebinger was...
Video shows deadly Ripley County officer-involved shooting: Graphic warning

Latest News

2022 Tri-State fish fry guide
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Mom accused of abandoning autistic son interviewed after arrest
Mom accused of abandoning autistic son interviewed after arrest
Jammyla White
3 children taken to hospital after mother starts apartment fire in Avondale, police say
Kellie Drollinger
$20,000 reward offered for information in mother’s East Price Hill murder