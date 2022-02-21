Blue Ash Chili to be featured on Diners, Drive-in’s and Dives - again

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Food Network’s Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives will be taping at Blue Ash Chili this week.

The show, with host Guy Fieri, is better known as Triple D and will be filming during the day on Wednesday.

Blue Ash Chili announced they will be closed during the day on Feb 23, but will open at 5 p.m. for dinner.

Our Blue Ash location will be closed during the day on Wednesday, Feb 23. We will OPEN AT 5PM for dinner, after our friends from Triple D Nation have left! Posted by Blue Ash Chili Original on Friday, February 18, 2022

Blue Ash Chili was also featured in an episode in May 2010.

The airdate for the episode has not been announced.

Look who we ran into today!! Thank you so much Guy Fieri! Posted by Blue Ash Chili Original on Thursday, February 17, 2022

