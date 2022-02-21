Blue Ash Chili to be featured on Diners, Drive-in’s and Dives - again
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Food Network’s Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives will be taping at Blue Ash Chili this week.
The show, with host Guy Fieri, is better known as Triple D and will be filming during the day on Wednesday.
Blue Ash Chili announced they will be closed during the day on Feb 23, but will open at 5 p.m. for dinner.
Blue Ash Chili was also featured in an episode in May 2010.
The airdate for the episode has not been announced.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.