Domestic violence call Saturday turns marijuana, drug bust for Portage County Sheriff’s Office

By Devin Higgins
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ATWATER, Ohio (WOIO) - What started out as a domestic violence call Saturday turned into a seizure of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, firearms and ammunition for members of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the call of a dispute between two individuals with firearms at a residence in the 700 block of Industry Avenue.

When they arrived, police encountered an unidentified male inside the residence, who was allegedly wearing body armor and was armed with a loaded .22 caliber rifle.

The other individual, who was also not identified, was reportedly carrying a loaded .44 caliber revolver, but police did not specify if they were also wearing body armor.

According to police, one male was arrested for domestic violence and taken to the station for booking.

As the investigation continued, members of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit discovered a 41-plant marijuana grow on site.

Portage County Sheriff's deputies discovered a 41-plant marijuana grow, along with other...
Portage County Sheriff's deputies discovered a 41-plant marijuana grow, along with other narcotics, guns and ammunition Saturday in Atwater.(SOURCE: Portage County Sheriff's Office)

They also found a butane honey oil (BHO) clandestine lab, a psilocybin mushroom grow operation, six additional firearms, ammunition and items used in the manufacturing and distribution of controlled substances.

Along with marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and butane honey oil (BHO) Portage County Sheriff's...
Along with marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and butane honey oil (BHO) Portage County Sheriff's officers seized six firearms and ammunition from a home in Atwater on Saturday.(SOURCE: Portage County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing and criminal charges will be presented for future criminal indictments.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

