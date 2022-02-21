Fired daycare workers plead guilty after video shows child being shoved to ground

Warning: The video of the alleged assault is provided below. Some viewers may find it disturbing.

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two now-fired Fairfield daycare workers pleaded guilty to charges after one of them was caught on video shoving a child to the ground.

James Ciolino pleaded guilty to assault and child endangerment charges, according to court records. Ciolino was seen on video pushing the 4-year-old to the ground in June of 2021 at Wilde Kingdom Early Learning Center.

He was given a 180-day suspended jail sentence with two years probation, the records state.

Jennifer Miller pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to report a crime, documents show.

Miller received a 30-day suspended jail sentence and one-year probation, according to the records.

The 4-year-old was brought into the classroom by one of the workers who found her wandering in the hall. Then the video shows the young girl being shoved to the ground before being carried out.

Wilde Kingdom Director Lisa McMillion not only filed the initial police report last year, but she also fired Ciolino and McMillion.

She told FOX19 NOW she thought the assault charge against Ciolino was warranted.

“To me,” said Lisa McMillion, “the push was forceful enough to warrant assault charges.”

McMillion said both teachers came highly recommended and passed five-point background checks.

She said they had been working at the daycare for three weeks and had only just started being left alone with children when the alleged assault happened.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.