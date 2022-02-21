Legal analyst: Mother accused of abandoning son could face felony charges, years in prison

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The case is just beginning against an Indiana woman who allegedly abandoned her son on a dark, unfamiliar street in the Colerain Township last week.

Heather Nicole Adkins, 32, of Shelbyville, currently sits in a jail cell in Scott County, Kentucky. She was arrested Saturday for an unpaid fine dating to 2011.

At the time of her arrest, Georgetown police had no idea Adkins was also accused of leaving her nonverbal autistic son, Martin Thomas Adkins, alone at the dead-end of a street in Colerain days prior.

Martin Thomas was found cold and wet on Gaines Road around 9 p.m. The 911 caller, Josh Wanderski, told the Hamilton County dispatch the boy was “out there by himself waving down cars.”

The boy turned 6 on Sunday and is now in the custody of Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services.

After identifying the boy and determining his parentage, Colerain police issued a warrant for Adkins’ arrest on one count of misdemeanor child endangerment.

FOX19 legal analyst Mark Krumbein says the misdemeanor charge could earn a probation sentence or jail time up to eight years. He also says he fully expects to see her face more charges in the days to come.

“They’ll charge her with everything they can think of,” he said.

Krumbein says a child abandonment charge is possible as well as other, more serious felony counts.

“Maybe some type of attempted manslaughter or something,” he speculated, “if they thought it was so reckless that she should have known that the child might die.”

The nature and extent of the charges will depend on what Adkins’ intention was in allegedly abandoning the boy.

From her jail cell, Adkins told a reporter at our sister station in Lexington that she’d left Martin Thomas in Colerain Township “to save him from me.”

Adkins later denied she ever abandoned the boy by himself, instead claiming she’d left him and his two other siblings in Tennessee in her attempt to “get away from” her “very abusive ex-husband.” A family friend living in Tennessee tells FOX19 Adkins did indeed leave two of her children there—but not Martin Thomas.

Adkins reportedly gave Georgetown police a fake name upon her arrests on Saturday, possibly indicating consciousness of guilt.

“I can assume from this case she had known what she had done and knew in all likelihood that she was in a lot of trouble and was hoping to avoid any arrest warrant that had been issued for her,” said Rob Sanders, Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Formal extradition requests are made from the governor’s office of one state to that of another. If Adkins waives extradition, Hamilton County officers would travel to pick her up.

“Usually the person wanted out of state knows that we’re going to be able to get those governor’s warrants and we’re going to get our extradition, so they go ahead and waive extradition,” Sanders said.

Adkins’ extradition hearing is set for Tuesday at 1 p.m.

