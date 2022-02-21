Man arrested following SWAT incident in Pleasant Ridge

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say a man is in custody following a SWAT situation in Pleasant Ridge.

Det. Tim Lanter said officers were called to the area of Dryden and Grand Vista avenues around 6:15 p.m. when a tenant fired shots into the apartment below his.

Police surrounded the area and called in SWAT.

Lanter says officers spotted the suspect after about three hours outside the apartment and arrested him without incident.

There is no word on what may have provoked the shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.