Man arrested following SWAT incident in Pleasant Ridge

SWAT was called to an apartment building in Pleasant Ridge Sunday night after a tenant fired...
SWAT was called to an apartment building in Pleasant Ridge Sunday night after a tenant fired shots into the apartment below his.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say a man is in custody following a SWAT situation in Pleasant Ridge.

Det. Tim Lanter said officers were called to the area of Dryden and Grand Vista avenues around 6:15 p.m. when a tenant fired shots into the apartment below his.

Police surrounded the area and called in SWAT.

Lanter says officers spotted the suspect after about three hours outside the apartment and arrested him without incident.

There is no word on what may have provoked the shooting.

