Man killed in Hawaiian Terrace shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say one man is dead following a shooting Sunday night in Hawaiian Terrace.

Det. Tim Lanter says officers were called to the area of Hawaiian Terrace and Colerain Avenue for a report of a male shot in the parking lot.

Lanter says they found an approximately 38-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene.

Lanter says they do have a person of interest in custody.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, Lanter said.

