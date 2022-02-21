Man killed in Hawaiian Terrace shooting
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say one man is dead following a shooting Sunday night in Hawaiian Terrace.
Det. Tim Lanter says officers were called to the area of Hawaiian Terrace and Colerain Avenue for a report of a male shot in the parking lot.
Lanter says they found an approximately 38-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
He died at the scene.
Lanter says they do have a person of interest in custody.
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, Lanter said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.