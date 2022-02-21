Meteorologist Ethan Emery

Ethan Emery started as a weekend meteorologist and multimedia journalist in February of 2022.

Ethan is a native to southwest Ohio, growing up in Hillsboro, Ohio in Highland County. He graduated high school from Hillsboro High School and before graduation, Ethan was also voted Most Likely to be on TV from his high school class.

Ethan went on to Southern State Community College, then transferred to Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. While in college, Ethan interned at FOX19 NOW, which helped him prepare for broadcast meteorology. He received a B.S. in Meteorology from Ohio University in 2018.

After college graduation, Ethan worked at KOTA-TV and KEVN in Rapid City, South Dakota, forecasting severe and winter weather for the Black Hills and Badlands of western South Dakota as a weekend meteorologist and digital content producer.

In 2020, during the pandemic, Ethan moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky to work at WBKO as the morning meteorologist for south central Kentucky. While Ethan enjoyed his time in the Commonwealth, he also experienced a historical and traumatizing event - covering the Tornado Outbreak of December 10-11 of 2021. Ethan and the WBKO chief meteorologist tracked the event with wall-to-wall coverage for over 10 hours straight, including on Facebook Live after they lost power and data. They were forced to track large, destructive tornadoes without any radar at their disposal and Ethan resorted to hand-drawing warning polygons and what radar looked like, to the best of his abilities. It was a night Ethan will never forget and he is thankful to be alive - especially after a strong EF-3 tornado ripped through Bowling Green, Kentucky and missed the WBKO studio by 900 yards and missed his apartment by 300 yards.

Ethan has always enjoyed weather and climate, as it has been a passion of his since he was 6 years old. What sparked this passion was a phenomena called “snow rollers,” which occurs after snow has fallen and the top layer of snow briefly melts just enough so when wind or gravity moves it, the snow begins to roll up and eventually makes any yard look like it is covered in small bails of snow! Growing up in the Cincinnati area, with the fascinating weather we receive, Ethan was inspired not only by the changing conditions but also by watching Steve Horstmeyer talk about the science behind cool weather things such as snow rollers!! This undoubtedly got Ethan hooked into wanting to be in this career field.

Outside of the job, Ethan loves the outdoors and doing things like kayaking and hiking. He also likes science fiction, like Star Wars, and enjoys all Ohio sports - especially Cincinnati sports (Who Dey!!?).

