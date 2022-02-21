Motorcyclist seriously injured in Addyston crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in the Village of Addyson, a statement from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Main Street and Dining Lane around 5:50 p.m.

They say a male control of his motorcycle and laid it down.

He was flown to UC Medical Center.

Deputies say speed was not a factor and impairment is unknown at this time.

