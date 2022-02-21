Contests
Ohio State Fair returns this summer

The Ohio State Fair is returning to Columbus this summer.
The Ohio State Fair is returning to Columbus this summer.(Ohio State Fair)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) -The Ohio State Fair is returning this summer after not operating at full capacity for two years.

According to state representatives and the Ohio Expositions Commission announced Friday that they will return July 27- August 7.

Officials say that the fair was cancelled in 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19. In 2021, the fair had limited activities due to agricultural and educational competitions.

“When we open our gates, people will be able to rediscover the Ohio State Fair,” Ohio Expo Center and State Fair General Manager Virgil Stricker said. “This summer, all of our fair favorites will return. You’ll be able to walk through the barn, see the iconic butter cow, try some deep-fried food on a stick, listen to music, browse arts exhibitions, watch performances by the All-Ohio State Fair Band and Youth Choir, visit with Smokey Bear, learn about agriculture, and so much more.”

Officials say that the first three concerts will be announced on March 7. Presale opportunities will be offered to state e-newsletter subscribers.

Officials say that about 934,925 attended the fair in 2019. People from all over the nation, Mexico, and Canada attended.

There will be free general parking in main lots north of the Cardinal Gate in honor of the fair’s return.

The fair will be Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

