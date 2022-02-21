Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Shamrock Shakes are back at McDonald’s

The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is back at McDonald's.
The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is back at McDonald's.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and McDonald’s is getting ready by officially bringing back the Shamrock Shake.

Starting Monday, McDonald’s will serve its classic dessert and its Oreo-flavored counterpart, the Shamrock McFlurry.

The longtime favorite Shamrock Shake, first sold in 1970, is made with vanilla soft-serve ice cream, mint flavors and whipped topping.

The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will only be available for a limited time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Adkins (Credit: Scott County Detention Center).
Mother accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Township arrested in Kentucky
Heather Adkins speaks from jail in Georgetown, Kentucky, Sunday. She's accused of abandoning...
Woman accused of abandoning 5-year-old: ‘I didn’t leave him with anyone. I know I would be forgiven’
A driver saw the boy walking alone late Thursday night, according to police.
Mother accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Township facing charges, police say
Warning: Video contains graphic images. In October of 2021, 37-year-old Joshua Ebinger was...
Video shows deadly Ripley County officer-involved shooting: Graphic warning
One victim is in critical condition after he was rescued from a fire in Erlanger, police said.
Victim rescued from Erlanger fire in critical condition, police say

Latest News

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury to hear dueling views
Filming will be done Wednesday during the day.
Blue Ash Chili to be featured on Diners, Drive-in’s and Dives - again
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Biden-Putin summit discussed amid war fears; Putin mulls independence of separatist Ukraine regions
Truth Social is available in the Apple App Store.
Trump’s social media platform launches on Apple App Store