Take a tour of new event center in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Shindig Park, a new event space from Agave & Rye will provide 435 private indoor seats at Liberty Center, a $350 million development.

One of the big highlights at the center is Son of a Butcher Steakhouse.

Open table reservations are live for the steakhouse and reservations can be made at sobsteakhouse.com.

Construction cost is $1 million for Shindig Park according to Rachael Miller, Agave & Rye Regional Director of District Leadership & Brand Standards.

The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area is also in place at Liberty Center which includes the Alibi Room seating 90 people at Shindig Park featuring various bourbons and tequilas.

Liberty Center representatives are encouraged by the development taking place in the area thanks to the variety of options at Shindig Park and short driving distance to Cincinnati.

