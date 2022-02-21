Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Take a tour of new event center in Liberty Township

The event space is in Liberty Center.
By Drew Amman
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Shindig Park, a new event space from Agave & Rye will provide 435 private indoor seats at Liberty Center, a $350 million development.  

One of the big highlights at the center is Son of a Butcher Steakhouse. 

Open table reservations are live for the steakhouse and reservations can be made at sobsteakhouse.com.

Construction cost is $1 million for Shindig Park according to Rachael Miller, Agave & Rye Regional Director of District Leadership & Brand Standards.  

The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area is also in place at Liberty Center which includes the Alibi Room seating 90 people at Shindig Park featuring various bourbons and tequilas.

Liberty Center representatives are encouraged by the development taking place in the area thanks to the variety of options at Shindig Park and short driving distance to Cincinnati.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Adkins (Credit: Scott County Detention Center).
Mother accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Township arrested in Kentucky
Heather Adkins speaks from jail in Georgetown, Kentucky, Sunday. She's accused of abandoning...
Woman accused of abandoning 5-year-old: ‘I didn’t leave him with anyone. I know I would be forgiven’
A driver saw the boy walking alone late Thursday night, according to police.
Mother accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Township facing charges, police say
Warning: Video contains graphic images. In October of 2021, 37-year-old Joshua Ebinger was...
Video shows deadly Ripley County officer-involved shooting: Graphic warning
One victim is in critical condition after he was rescued from a fire in Erlanger, police said.
Victim rescued from Erlanger fire in critical condition, police say

Latest News

TT's Take: 'Uncharted' now in theaters
TT's Take: 'Uncharted' now in theaters
TT's Take: 'I want you back'
TT's Take: 'I want you back'
TT's Take: 'Raising Dion' season two on Netflix
TT's Take: 'Raising Dion' season two on Netflix
Janet Jackson will be headlining.
2022 Cincinnati Music Festival returning this summer